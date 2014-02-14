Valentine's night rainfall

(WRCB) - Good Friday! I know we are all ready for a snow-free weekend. That should not be a problem. We will have to get through a little rain before we get there, though.

For this morning, lows are in the mid to upper 20s, so any moisture remaining on the roads will turn to ice. Most roads should be fine, however.

As we move through the afternoon, we will have highs in the low 50s. Clouds will be increasing ahead of a front, however. That front will deliver rain showers this evening. It won't be a deluge, but some periods of moderate rain are possible. Expect about .25". As colder air moves in around the low and the rain is beginning to taper off, we may see it changing over to some light snow or mixed precipitation, particularly in the mountains. On the Cumberland Plateau, we may see up to an inch of accumulation.



Winds will increase a bit with the front this evening, blowing from the WNW at 10-20 mph.



The front will also bring cool, dry air to the area Saturday. Lows will be in the 20s Saturday morning with some patchy areas of ice possible Saturday morning.

Sunday will be the best day we have seen in a while. We should have plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.

Next week, we will see some showers Monday and Wednesday, but the big thing you will notice will be much warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s toward the second half of the week.

FRIDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 30

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 45

3pm... Mostly Cloudy, 52

6pm... Showers, Breezy, 48

