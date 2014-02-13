UPDATE: Shrek, the musical presented at CCA - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Shrek, the musical presented at CCA

The Center for Creative Arts is presenting Shrek the Musical.

But the power at Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts is still out for the winter storm, forcing the cancellation of Friday's performance of Shrek the Musical. 

The show's new schedule is as follows: 

  • Saturday night at 7p.m
  • Sunday Matinee at 3 p.m.
  • Monday night at 7 p.m.

Reserved ticket holders for Thursday and Friday performances may trade their seats at the Saturday, Sunday and Monday shows, if they prefer.

The Center for Creative Arts is located at 1301 Dallas Rd in North Chattanooga.

