Enjoying the snow in downtown Chattanooga

In downtown Chattanooga, many people took advantage of having a day off to enjoy the outdoors.



Eight-year old Mary Lee Ellington and her 11-year old brother, Ethan show off their snow boarding skills that they practiced perfecting all morning long.



Mary and Ethan's dad thought Thursday would be the perfect opportunity to appreciate mother nature, since the amount of snowfall the scenic city received overnight happens every few years.



Seth Ellington says, it's a good way to bond with his children and have some good old fashion fun outside.



Ethan told channel 3 he built a snow man, went sledding and made a few snow angels. Before plotting just the perfect time to toss a snow ball or two towards his sisters, of course when they weren't looking.

