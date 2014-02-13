UPDATE: Fire at Bradley County home on Gold Point Drive

Despite a best effort by fire crews, a Cleveland family's home is being called a total loss.



But there was one thing firefighters were able to salvage, pictures of the family's loved ones, memories that are now all they have.

When Eric Johnson realized his grandmother's home was on fire, he says he went to work to save all the family history he could.



Eric Johnson, resident, "I was just more worried about my family and pictures of my dad, because he died. I had to get those pictures."



These mementos are all that's left of Ruth Johnson's home. "You just stand there and see your whole life going up. I've lived here since 1989 and my whole life has just gone up in smoke."



Fire crews arrived to Gold Point Drive around 7:30 to find the home fully engulfed.



Small explosions could be heard among the flames.



Chief Troy Maney, Bradley County Fire Chief, "The explosion was determined to be a gas propane grill and the tires on the car that was under the carport."



Eric Johnson, resident, "I figured i could get a water hose and try to put it out but it was gone by the time I got over there."



Once fire crews got the fire under control, they went to work helping Eric and Ruth salvage more pictures, mementos that are now more precious than ever.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Johnsons did have insurance and are staying with family members.