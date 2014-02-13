Group to recall City Councilman Chris Anderson gets approval

A group of Chattanooga voters seeking to recall City Councilman Chris Anderson has been given the go-ahead by the Hamilton County Election Commission.

The group is calling into question the motives of Anderson, who, they say, seems to be pushing his own agenda.



These residents say this move has nothing to do with Anderson's sexual orientation. But everything to do with making a better life for their community.

The group has to gather 16-hundred valid signatures by April 29th for a vote to go on the August ballot.

