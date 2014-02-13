Facebook to offer new gender options for users

AP National Writer
MENLO PARK, CA (AP) - You don't have to be just
male or female on Facebook anymore. The social media giant is adding a
customizable option with about 50 different terms people can use to
identify their gender as well as three preferred pronoun choices: him,
her or them.
Facebook said the changes, shared with The
Associated Press before the launch on Thursday, initially cover the
company's 159 million monthly users in the U.S. and are aimed at giving
people more choices in how they describe themselves, such as
androgynous, bi-gender, intersex, gender fluid or transsexual.
"There's going to be a lot of people for whom this
is going to mean nothing, but for the few it does impact, it means the
world," said Facebook software engineer Brielle Harrison, who worked on
the project and is herself undergoing gender transformation, from male
to female. On Thursday, while watchdogging the software for any
problems, she said she was also changing her Facebook identity from
Female to TransWoman.
"All too often transgender people like myself and
other gender nonconforming people are given this binary option, do you
want to be male or female? What is your gender? And it's kind of
disheartening because none of those let us tell others who we really
are," she said. "This really changes that, and for the first time I get
to go to the site and specify to all the people I know what my gender
is."
Facebook, which has 1.23 billion active monthly
users around the world, also allows them to keep their gender identity
private and will continue to do so.
The Williams Institute, a think tank based at the
University of California, Los Angeles, estimate that there are at least
700,000 individuals in the U.S. who identify as transgender, an umbrella
term that includes people who live as a gender different from the one
assigned to them at birth.
The move by Facebook represents a basic and a yet
significant form of recognition of the nation's growing transgender
rights movement, which has been spurred by veteran activists and young
people who identify as transgender at younger and younger ages. The
Human Rights Campaign last year found that 10 percent of the 10,000
lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender youths it surveyed used "other" or
wrote in their own gender terms.
"Over the past few years, a person's Facebook
profile truly has become their online identity, and now Facebook has
taken a milestone step to allow countless people to more honestly and
accurately represent themselves," HRC President Chad Griffin said.
"Facebook's action is one that I hope others heed in supporting
individuals' multifaceted identities."
The change to the gender selection option is seen
as a major step toward acceptance for people who don't self-identify as
male or female, but the high-profile development seemed senseless to
those who believe in two genders, no more.
"Of course Facebook is entitled to manage its
wildly popular site as it sees fit, but here is the bottom line: It's
impossible to deny the biological reality that humanity is divided into
two halves - male and female," said Jeff Johnston, an issues analyst for
Focus on the Family, an influential national religious organization
based in Denver. "Those petitioning for the change insist that there
are an infinite number of genders, but just saying it doesn't make it
so. That said, we have a great deal of compassion for those who reject
their biological sex and believe they are the opposite sex."
Masen Davis, executive director of the San
Francisco-based Transgender Law Center, said it may be hard for some
people to understand the importance of having the ability to select from
multiple genders online. But he said many transgender people will be
thrilled with the change.
"We applaud Facebook for making it possible for people to be their authentic selves online," he said.
In the past decade, the transgender movement has
become much more organized and outspoken, demanding the kind of civil
rights and respect already sought by gay activists. During this time,
the transgender umbrella has been growing well beyond transsexuals to
encompass a wide variety of gender identities.
The move by Facebook came after years of lobbying
from users, some who started Facebook pages to petition for the change.
Google+ offers male, female and "other" as choices, but transgender
advocates said Facebook's many specific options puts the platform well
ahead of any other online community. About 1 percent of Google+ users
identify as other.
The idea of expanding gender choices percolated at
Facebook for about a year and started to come to fruition during an
in-house brainstorming four months ago, project manager Lexi Ross said.
Transgender activist Nori Herras-Castaneda, a
spokeswoman for the Billy DeFrank LGBT Community Center in San Jose,
said her community has been waiting for this to happen for a long time.
"We always talk about how gender is a spectrum," she said. "I can see a lot of people being extremely happy about this."
At this point, Facebook targets advertising
according to male or female genders. For those who change to something
neutral, ads will be targeted based on the pronoun they select for
themselves. Unlike getting engaged or married, changing gender is not
registered as a "life event" on the site and won't post on timelines.
Therefore, Facebook said advertisers cannot target ads to those who
declare themselves transgender or recently changed their gender.
Users also can select "neither" or "other" and separately indicate whether they want to be referred to as he, she or they.
Facebook came up with its range of terms after
consulting with leading gay and transgender activists, and the company
plans to continue working with them. Facebook started the options in
the U.S. and plans to take it global after working with activists abroad
to come up with terms appropriate in other countries.
Herras-Castaneda said she did expect some anger.
"Any time the transgender community makes advances,
there is backlash, and this is a very big advance, so yes, we'll face
some problems, no doubt," she said.
At Facebook, staffers said the expanded options were never questioned, from CEO Mark Zuckerberg on down.
"Really, there was no debate within Facebook about
the social implications at all," said Alex Schultz, director of growth.
"It was simple: Not allowing people to express something so fundamental
is not really cool so we did something. Hopefully a more open and
connected world will, by extension, make this a more understanding and
tolerant world."
---
Follow Martha Mendoza at https://twitter.com/mendozamartha
---
Associated Press Writer Lisa Leff contributed to this story.
