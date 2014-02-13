TVA board names AL attorney as new chair

Alabama attorney Joe Ritch, named as the next hairman of the TVA. Photo by John Rawlston/Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA, TN (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors has selected Alabama attorney Joe Ritch to serve as its next chairman.

Ritch was elected at the board's meeting in Chattanooga on Thursday.

According to the TVA, Ritch is an attorney at Sirote & Permutt in Huntsville, Ala., where he has worked since 1982. Ritch also serves as chairman of the Tennessee Valley Base Realignment and Closures Committee. He is co-chairman of the Tennessee Valley Growth Coordination Group and serves on several other boards.

Ritch replaces Bill Sansom, of Knoxville, whose term ends on May 18. When Ritch takes over, he will be the first Alabamian to serve as TVA chairman.

TVA is the nation's largest public utility, serving about 9 million people in seven southeastern states.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.