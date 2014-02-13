A sunny end to a few grey days

After a beautiful snowfall across the entire Tennessee Valley, the sunshine came out and melted almost half of what fell last night.

Another fast moving clipper will be moving our way for Friday. Winds will pick up out of the south and southwest and highs will climb into the low 50's. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day, too. By night we will see some showers move in with some wintry mix later as temperatures drop back into the 30's. Most of what falls should melt. It could be sleet or light snow. No accumulation is expected.



This weekend will be partly cloudy with a warming trend. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's on Saturday and back into the mid 50's on Sunday.



Next week will be warm, but there will also be periods of showers. Highs should climb into the 60's, Monday through Thursday.



Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. Paul Barys



For Friday:



8am... Clear, 30



Noon...More Clouds, 47



5pm... Cloudy, 51