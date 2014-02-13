Sen. Bob Corker and VW CEO square off in debate over union, SUV ties

The union vote for the Volkswagen Chattanooga employees started Wednesday, and the war of words between those involved has become more pointed.



Earlier Thursday, Volkswagen Chattanooga CEO and Chairman Frank Fischer, said in a news release "There is no connection between our Chattanooga employees' decision about whether to be represented by a union and the decision about where to build a new product for the U.S. market."



Fischer's comments were in response to a statement made Wednesday by Sen. Bob Corker, based on conversations Corker had, that Volkswagen would produce the long-awaited SUV in Chattanooga should the unionization vote fail and workers would not be represented by the United Auto Workers union.



Corker, who as the Mayor of Chattanooga is credited with helping woo Volkswagen Chattanooga, issued a statement Thursday: "Believe me, the decisions regarding the Volkswagen expansion are not being made by anyone in management at the Chattanooga plant and we are also very aware Frank Fischer is having to use old talking points when he responds to press inquiries," said Corker. "After all these years and my involvement with Volkswagen, I would not have made the statement I made yesterday without being confident it was true and factual."



The Volkswagen Chattanooga facility has long-been rumored to be the site that would build the new VW SUV, but other VW sites may also be under consideration.

