So how much snow DID we get?

What a snow! The numbers are in, and we can now see how this snowfall compares historically with snowfalls past.



Overall, the amounts were impressive. Widespread we saw 6-9", but some folks saw much more.

Here is a sampling:



Chattanooga Airport 7.2"

Sweetwater 11.0"

Signal Mtn 9.5"

Ringgold 7.5"

Rossville 9.0"

Flattop Mtn 9.0"

So the question remains, how does this snowfall rank?



We take the official reading at the airport, so 7.2" is the amount we have to compare.



I am sorry to say this event doesn't even crack the top 25. Here are the top 5 snowfalls recorded going back 135 years.



#5 10.6" January 19, 1893 (the FIRST "Blizzard of '93")

#4 11.0" March 2, 1927

#3 11.1" February 25, 1894

#2 12.9" December 5, 1886

#1 20.0" March 13, 1993 (the REAL "Blizzard of '93")



Now, there may some recent events you may be wondering about.



We had a huge snowfall you may remember in 1988 (January 8th). It dropped 10.2". That one comes in at #8 on the list.



I also remember the one only 3 years ago, January 11, 2011. I spent the night at the TV station on a cot. It started snowing right at midnight, and didn't stop until 8.5" had fallen out of the sky. That one of recent memory barely made the list at #25.



So, again, 7.2" is certainly a big deal, but in terms of history... we have certainly seen worse.





