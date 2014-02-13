So how much snow DID we get? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

So how much snow DID we get?

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

What a snow! The numbers are in, and we can now see how this snowfall compares historically with snowfalls past.

Overall, the amounts were impressive.  Widespread we saw 6-9", but some folks saw much more. 

Here is a sampling:

  • Chattanooga Airport 7.2"
  • Sweetwater 11.0"
  • Signal Mtn 9.5"
  • Ringgold 7.5"
  • Rossville 9.0"
  • Flattop Mtn 9.0"

So the question remains, how does this snowfall rank?

We take the official reading at the airport, so 7.2" is the amount we have to compare.

I am sorry to say this event doesn't even crack the top 25.  Here are the top 5 snowfalls recorded going back 135 years.

#5  10.6" January 19, 1893 (the FIRST "Blizzard of '93")
#4  11.0" March 2, 1927
#3  11.1" February 25, 1894
#2  12.9" December 5, 1886
#1 20.0" March 13, 1993 (the REAL "Blizzard of '93")

Now, there may some recent events you may be wondering about.

We had a huge snowfall you may remember in 1988 (January 8th).  It dropped 10.2".  That one comes in at #8 on the list.

I also remember the one only 3 years ago, January 11, 2011.  I spent the night at the TV station on a cot.  It started snowing right at midnight, and didn't stop until 8.5" had fallen out of the sky.  That one of recent memory barely made the list at #25.

So, again, 7.2" is certainly a big deal, but in terms of history... we have certainly seen worse.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.