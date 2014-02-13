Firefighters forced to walk to late night fire

Firefighters were forced to a late house fire in Chattanooga Wednesday.



Crews responded to the 500 block of Semi Circle Drive around 11 p.m.; however, the truck could not make it up an icy hill, so firefighters grabbed portable water and dry powder extinguishers off the truck and walked to the house.



Responders found the fire on top of the washer and dryer and were able to put it out with portable fire extinguishers.



The fire has been ruled accidental. The homeowner says the power went out a few hours earlier, so in trying to light up the house, he placed a small propane lantern in the laundry room.



Officials say the fire started when sparks from the lantern landing on a pile of dirty clothes. The clothes must have smoldered for a while and eventually caught fire.