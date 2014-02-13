356,000 without power in GA statewide

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia utility companies report that about 356,000 customers in the state were without power shortly after dawn Thursday morning.

Georgia Power reports that about 232,000 of its customers were without power early Thursday.

Also, the state's electric membership cooperatives, or EMCs, say that about 124,000 of their customers were without power as of 8 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say power has been restored to 61,500 customers of the EMCs since the storm began.

The numbers have been fluctuating as crews restored power and new outages were reported.

