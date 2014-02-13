Cabela's outdoor outfitter to open store in Fort O

One of the best known outfitters of hunting, fishing and outdoor gear announced today it plans to open a 70,000-square-foot store in Fort Oglethorpe, GA, next year.

The Catoosa County location will be the third for Cabela's in Georgia, according to a company news release.

Construction is scheduled to begin later this year and Cabela's projects a fall 2015 opening, the news release stated. The store will be located near the intersection of Interstate 75 and State Route 146 in a development currently anchored by Costco.

Cabela's expects employ approximately 140 full-time and part-time employees. Most will come from Catoosa County and the surrounding area, according to the news release.The building's exterior will reflect Cabela's popular store model with log construction, stonework, wood siding and metal roofing, the company said. A large glass storefront will allow customers to view much of the store's interior as they approach the building.

