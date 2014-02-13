Crews battle elements during morning fire

Firefighters battled the cold and snow at an early morning fire in Chattanooga Thursday.



Crews responded to the 2600 block of Lockwood Avenue around 1 a.m. Firefighters had some difficulty getting to the house because of snow on the roads.



When they got there, fire was visible from a corner of the house and was spreading into the attic. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.



The resident told crews she was sleeping when the fire alarm went off. When she went into the living room, she saw smoke coming from the fireplace and heard someone outside yelling the house was on fire.



Officials say the fire was accidental, but the exact cause is unknown.



Most of the house was saved. The dollar loss was estimated at $10,000.



Firefighters had difficulty leaving the scene as well because water from the hoses mixed with the snow to make for a slippery slush. They used the hoses to wash the snow and slush off the road until they could leave.



No injuries were reported.