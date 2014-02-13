Hamilton County classroom crunch mounts with every snow day

This winter's severe weather has stretched school calendars to the limit.



With six snow days used, Hamilton County has almost depleted its seven built-in snow days. Catoosa County will look to add a few minutes to the school day to bank more instruction time. Dalton's high schools will extend some class times to meet state guidelines and schools in Cherokee County, N.C., are eyeing Saturday school to make up lost days.



And for every day that schools cancel classes because of bad weather, teachers will have to work double time to catch kids up in time for end-of-the-year standardized tests. Some of the most important state tests in Tennessee are scheduled for April.



So far, Hamilton County students have missed more than a week of school because of threatened or actual snow -- more than three days in late January and three days so far this week.



