Enjoy the snow while it lasts; melting and clearing through the day

Good Thursday. After 6"-9" of snow widespread around the Tennessee Valley, our Thursday will de dedicated to lots of melting and clearing out.

Temps this morning are in the low 30s. While we may have patchy areas of ice, the main threat will be slushy roads and heavy, wet snow causing power lines and tree limbs to fall.

The low that brought the snow is now in the northeast. As high pressure builds in behind, we will have sunshine and highs in the mid 40s this afternoon. This means some rapid melting, and lots of water draining off through the day.

Let's get rid of as much as we can by tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to start our Friday. Yet another front will move through Friday afternoon bringing scattered rain showers into Friday night. We may even briefly see it transition into mixed precipitation. Late Friday night into Saturday morning, we will clear out once again, and have great weather for the weekend.

Saturday look for a high of only 43, but Sunday will sport sunshine and a high of 52.

Next week we will have periods of rain, and temps climbing into the low 60s!

THURSDAY:

8am... Light Snow Showers, 33

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 39

3pm... Sunny, 45

