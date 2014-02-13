Whitfield County under curfew until 10am Thursday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Whitfield County under curfew until 10am Thursday

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

In Whitfield County, due to the road conditions and snow continuing until around 3 am, a curfew has been enacted until 10:00 AM Thursday for the safety of citizens and responders.  Officials ask for the public's cooperation in this matter.

Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Babb signed a local state of emergency on Monday, February 10, 2014 effective beginning at 4:00 PM for the duration of the forecasted winter event.  At the discretion of the Chairman a curfew may be enacted to preserve, protect, or sustain the life, health, welfare, or safety of person, or their property, within a designated area under a declaration of emergency, it shall be unlawful for any person to travel, loiter, wander or stroll in or upon the public streets, highways, roads, lanes, parks or other public grounds, public places, public buildings, places of amusement, eating places, vacant lots or any other place during a declared emergency between hours specified by the chair until the curfew is lifted.

