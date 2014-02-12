UPDATE: EPB hopes to restore all power by Saturday

UPDATE: As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, about 3,300 North Georgia EMC members are without power after winter storms left thousands more in the dark, the majority of these being in Catoosa and Walker counties.



Crews hope to have all areas being restored by Saturday. Crews are working around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.



Workers have restored 24,000 outages throughout the seven-county service area since Wednesday.



Crews have had to clear debris, cut trees off lines, and repair extensive damage to the electric system. Blue Ridge Mountain EMC from Georgia; Caney Fork EMC from Tennessee; and Baldwin EMC and Clark Washington EMC from Alabama have joined NGEMC to help restore power to all areas.



While most customers will have power restored by nightfall, some isolated outages may continue through Saturday.



EPB says that about 10,000 homes and businesses are currently without power as of 7:00 p.m. Friday.



They currently have all EPB crews mobilized and working, and expect an additional 22 crews from Nashville and Knoxville to arrive within the hour to assist.



The most heavily impacted areas are Red Bank to Sale Creek and Granville, but numerous outages are also scattered around the area.



John Pless with EPB says most of the outages are a result of branches weighed down by snow leaning on lines. Pless says they will continue to see outages throughout the day until the snow can melt enough off the branches.

Power is out in several areas of the Tennessee Valley. Crews are working to restore power as soon as possible.

According to the EPB outage website the following areas are experiencing outages.

Areas with >500 customers

Hixson-Northgate

Bakewell-Sale Creek

Soddy Daisy

Shallowford-Tyner



Areas with 200-500 customers

Brainers

Harrison-Hwy 58



Red Bank-Moccasin

East Chattanooga



East Brainerd

Rossville-Ft. O

East Ridge



North Chattanooga

Ooltewah-Collegedale



Areas with 100-200 customers

Hamilton-Gunbarrel

Lookout Valley

Chattanooga Valley



As of 9:00p.m. around 3-thousand North Georgia EMC customers were without power due to ice weighing down trees and causing them to fall into power lines. Outages are scattered across NGEMC's seven-county service area. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Outages in some areas may be extended due to substantial line damage and poor road conditions.