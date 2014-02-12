Emergency Shelters on "Stand-by"



As the snow falls across Dade County's Lookout Mountain, Emergency Management Director Alex case says they're ready, in case emergency shelters prove necessary for either residents or travelers. "If we need them, we'll open them up, at this time, no displaced families, no needs have been called in to the sheriff's office, 911 or emergency management," says Case, who adds if the primary shelter if activated would be downtown Trenton's United Methodist Church.



The secondary shelter is within Cloudland Canyon State Park, open to both Dade and walker county residents if need be, "this is a group lodge, it can house about 40 people if there's some sort of overflow at the Red Cross Center or if people can't get down the mountain to get to that location," says Josh Purdy, the park's assistant manager.



Purdy gave us the nickel tour of the lodge, complete with a full kitchen and four dormitories filled with bunk beds. He suggests anyone needing the shelter to bring their own linens, but other than that, the lodge is toasty, warm and inviting. "Luckily here at the group lodge is propane powered and we have about 75 percent capacity of propane right now so we're should have enough for four or five days until we weather the storm," says Purdy.

In Chattanooga, its a similar story, with the Red Cross ready to activate an emergency shelter but as of now, have not done so. Spokesperson Kimberly George says the primary shelter would be Chattanooga's Community Kitchen.

