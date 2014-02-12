Whitfield Co. death likely caused by hypothermia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Whitfield Co. death likely caused by hypothermia

WHITEFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A death in Whitfield County is believed to be weather-related.

The sheriff's office says a woman's body was discovered around 9:30am in a home on Smith Springs Road, Wednesday.

While investigators have not released an exact cause of death, they tell Channel 3, the woman likely died of hypothermia.

The woman's identity has not been released.

