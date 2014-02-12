Catoosa emergency officials to monitor snow storm overnight

Jimmy Skiles was one of many in Catoosa County who stayed at home during Wednesday's snowfall.



As the morning snow fell, temperatures fluctuated around freezing, changing from freezing rain to giant snowflakes.



It was just enough to keep Skiles from venturing out, but just right for finding some fun outside.



"We built that snowman in like 10 minutes," he said.



Snowmen dotted residential streets in Ringgold. By the afternoon most streets were clear, but county emergency workers still urge residents not to travel unless necessary.



No crashes or road closures were reported in the county by Wednesday afternoon.



"When it was bad, everybody stayed at home and heeded those warnings, and it really helped us a lot," said Catoosa Co. EMA Director, Steve Quinn.



He said salt trucks were hitting the pavement late Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday morning, hitting main roads and residential streets as well.



Emergency officials, including Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office, EMA and Public Works will be closely monitoring the storm overnight into Thursday morning.



"As the temperatures drop, what is melted on the roads is going to refreeze," Quinn said, asking residents to stay home and off the roads once again.