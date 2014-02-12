Snow blankets the Scenic City

The Scenic City lived up to its name Wednesday, as the landscape was transformed into a Winter wonderland.



As the snow started falling, kids made a mad dash to the big hill at Renaissance Park in Chattanooga.



"I opened the window and I'm like, staring at it. Then I run into my mom's room. I'm like, 'It's snowing,'" says Sarah Setlich.



Nine-year-old Setlich says it is anything goes when it comes to sledding.



"I've been sledding down on this," she says pointing to a boogie board. "It's sort of like a surfboard, but you use it on your stomach. It's usually meant for the beach. But I thought this would be pretty cool for sledding," she says.



She and others say a snow like this only comes along so often, and those cooped up inside are missing out.



"They're missing out on something awesome that God has given us to play with," says Logan Henley.



For Heisman Alvarez and his family, it was the perfect day to play on the Walnut Street bridge.



"We've been taking pictures. And we've been running and I slipped," he says with a laugh.



He says he will remember this day for a long time.



"I just love it. I love snow. It's the funnest thing, mostly."