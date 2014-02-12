Power outage updates for the Channel 3 viewing area - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Power outage updates for the Channel 3 viewing area

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The winter weather is leaving some Channel 3 viewers in the dark!

All EPB customers have power as of 5pm.

North Georgia EMC reported fewer than 10 outages at 4:30pm. That number is down from the 50 outages reported around 1:00pm.

While these outage numbers are small, with additional snow expected, more could occur.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.

