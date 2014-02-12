UPDATE: Weather likely a factor in Highway 58 fatal

A crash on Highway 58 Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of a Georgetown, TN woman.

Just before 4:30p.m., a 2006 Ford F-150 traveling north on Highway 58. The driver lost control and entered the southbound lane hitting a 2010 Subaru Forester. The driver of the Subaru identified as Teresa Childs died from her injuries. The passenger in the Subaru and the driver and passenger in the Ford were taken to the hospital.

