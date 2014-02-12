UPDATE: Weather likely a factor in Highway 58 fatal - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Weather likely a factor in Highway 58 fatal

Posted: Updated:
Photo by WRCB anchor Callie Starnes. Photo by WRCB anchor Callie Starnes.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A crash on Highway 58 Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of a Georgetown, TN woman. 

Just before 4:30p.m., a 2006 Ford F-150 traveling north on Highway 58.  The driver lost control and entered the southbound lane hitting a 2010 Subaru Forester.  The driver of the Subaru identified as Teresa Childs died from her injuries.   The passenger in the Subaru and the driver and passenger in the Ford were taken to the hospital. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.