Graco recalling nearly 3.8M child car seats

By TOM KRISHER and DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Auto Writers
DETROIT (AP) - Graco is recalling nearly 3.8
million car safety seats because children can get trapped by buckles
that may not unlatch. But the company has drawn the ire of federal
safety regulators who say the recall should include another 1.8 million
rear-facing car seats designed for infants.
The recall covers 11 models made from 2009 through
2013 by Graco Children's Products Inc. of Atlanta. It's the
fourth-largest child seat recall in U.S. history, according to the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the government's road
safety watchdog.
The agency warned that the problem could make it
"difficult to remove the child from the restraint, increasing the risk
of injury in the event of a vehicle crash, fire or other emergency."
NHTSA also criticized Graco in a sternly-worded
letter dated Tuesday, saying the recall excludes seven infant car seat
models with the same buckles. Both the company and NHTSA have received
complaints about stuck buckles on the infant seats, the agency said.
"Some of these consumers have had no choice but to
resort to the extreme measure of cutting the harness straps to remove
their child from the car seat," the NHTSA letter said.
The agency wants Graco to identify the total number
of seats that potentially have the defect and explain why it excluded
the infant seats. NHTSA, which began investigating the seats in October
of 2012, said the investigation remains open. The agency said it could
hold a public hearing and require Graco to add the infant seats.
Graco, a division of Atlanta-based Newell
Rubbermaid, told The Associated Press that its tests found that food or
beverages can make the harness buckles in the children's seats sticky
and harder to use over time.
Rear-facing infant seats aren't being recalled
because infants don't get food or drinks on their seats, Graco
spokeswoman Ashley Mowrey said. But Mowrey said Graco will send
replacement buckles to owners of infant seats upon request.
Mowrey said the company has issued cleaning tips
for the buckles, and began sending replacement buckles to owners last
summer. Graco is also sending instructions for how to replace the
buckles and posting a video on its website to show parents how to
replace them.
In documents sent to NHTSA, Graco estimated that
less than 1 percent of the seats involved in the recall have had buckles
that were stuck or difficult to unlatch.
Mowrey said there have been no reported injuries due to the defect.
Parents should check seat buckles and contact Graco
for a free replacement, NHTSA said. The agency also said people should
get another safety seat for their children until their Graco seat is
fixed.
NHTSA, in the letter to Graco, also accused the
company of soft-pedaling the recall with "incomplete and misleading"
documents that will be seen by consumers. The agency threatened civil
penalties and said that Graco should delete from its documents "any
statements that may lead the public to discount the seriousness of the
safety risk presented by this defect."
In addition, NHTSA said that last month, it started
investigating four models of Evenflo child safety seats, which have a
design similar to the recalled Graco seats and may use buckles made by
the same manufacturer, AmSafe Commercial Products Inc. of Elkhart,
Indiana.
"NHTSA is also in contact with AmSafe to identify
any additional child seat manufacturers that use harness buckles of the
same or similar design," NHTSA's statement said.
