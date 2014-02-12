Dozens of warming shelters open in Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dozens of warming shelters open in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) - Dozens of shelters have been opened statewide to keep people warm.

They include 35 National Guard armories and 11 Georgia state parks with 2,800 cots available.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency has created a website for people to find the nearest shelter to their location at www.gema.ga.gov

In metro Atlanta, shelters also opened at some police precincts, fire stations, churches and recreation centers. In suburbs such as Johns Creek, city officials said residents can seek shelter in the city's fire stations if necessary.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed urged residents to check on their neighbors, particularly the elderly and the disabled.

