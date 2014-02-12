177,000 without power in GA

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia utility companies say more than 177,000 customers were without power as ice coated trees and brought branches and power lines down.

Georgia Power reported that more than 104,000 customers were without power shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

More than 71,000 of them were in metro Atlanta. Another 29,000 customers were in eastern Georgia; and 1,340 were without power in parts of west Georgia.

More than 2,000 customers were without power in the Macon area. A few hundred more outages were in northwest Georgia.

The Coweta-Fayette EMC is reporting that nearly 36,000 of its customers in Fayette County and 37,000 more in Coweta County were without power.

The statewide association of electric cooperatives has been unable to provide a total number of outages, so the numbers could rise significantly later Wednesday.

