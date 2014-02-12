Minute by minute: Snow slams the Tennessee Valley

The Walnut Street walking bridge under snow Wednesday. Photo by Matt Barbour/WRCBtv.com

As the Tennessee Valley was covered by snow Wednesday, reports of road conditions and snippets of news are flowing into the Channel 3 newsroom via phone 423-267-5412, email, Facebook and Twitter.



Below is a compilation of what we are learning, minute by minute:

4:50pm - A deadly crash is being reported on Highway 58.



4:30pm - North Georgia EMC is reporting fewer than 10 customers are without power.



4:07pm - Georgia EMC is reporting more than 200 customers in north Georgia without power as of 2:00pm.



4:00pm - UTC officials say an announcement regarding class will be made by 6:00am Thursday.



3:32pm - Reporter Kimberly Barbour says the rain is turning to sleet in Dalton.



3:06pm - Hamilton County Schools are CLOSED for Thursday. Also, Bradley, Walker, Whitfield and Catoosa. READ MORE | School Closings and Delays



1:56pm - We're told the Lowe's in Cleveland just got a shipment of ice melt, which some people will find helpful.

12:49pm - Tennessee declares state of emergency because of predicted winter storm READ MORE | TN declares state of emergency due to forecast

12:53pm - North Georgia EMC reports 50 customers are without power.



12:30pm - On Signal Mountain, a deputy with Hamilton County Sheriff Dept says a tree service near the 5200 block of Taft Highway was burning brush/trees which led to small brush fire.

12:09pm - EPB reporting no power outages in our area. It's a different story in Georgia, where Georgia Power estimates 114,000 people are without power.



12:01pm - Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Paul Barys just walked into the studios, telling us he encountered more rain than sleet, due to the warming temperatures. He expects that to change over again later tonight, going back to snow.

11:52am - Some schools are closing for Thursday. See the entire list HERE



11:42am - Interstate 24 is reported as open after an early morning fiery crash.



11:35am - Reports of no heat at the Silverdale Correctional Facility.

11:10am - National Guard humvees arrive in Dalton to assist for medical emergencies should ambulances not be able to travel on the snowy roads.

11:01am - Many churches in the Tennessee Valley will not have Wednesday night services. See the entire list HERE