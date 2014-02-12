Shooting victim uncooperative with police

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday morning.



Police responded to the 1500 block of Holtzclaw Avenue around 6:30 Wednesday morning.



Officers found John Moore with a gunshot wound to the torso. Officers tried to find a crime scene but couldn't and Moore would not cooperate with police.



He was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.



Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.

