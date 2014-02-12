Forecasters say ice will make travel 'impossible'

ATLANTA (AP) - National Weather Service forecasters say huge amounts of ice will make travel "impossible" in the hardest-hit areas.

Overnight forecasters at the federal agency expressed awe as they watched the forecast turn to reality. They wrote in a memo on the weather setup that "we are watching a winter storm of historical significance beginning to unfold on the midnight shift."

National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Davis said as much as about 1.34 inches of ice is possible along a corridor between Atlanta and Augusta. He said that after just about two hours of precipitation in Augusta, they'd already had an accumulation of about a quarter of an inch.

