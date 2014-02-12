Forecasters say ice will make travel 'impossible' - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Forecasters say ice will make travel 'impossible'

Posted: Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - National Weather Service forecasters say huge amounts of ice will make travel "impossible" in the hardest-hit areas.

Overnight forecasters at the federal agency expressed awe as they watched the forecast turn to reality. They wrote in a memo on the weather setup that "we are watching a winter storm of historical significance beginning to unfold on the midnight shift."

National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Davis said as much as about 1.34 inches of ice is possible along a corridor between Atlanta and Augusta. He said that after just about two hours of precipitation in Augusta, they'd already had an accumulation of about a quarter of an inch.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.