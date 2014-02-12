1,609 flights canceled at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (AP) - More than two-thirds of all scheduled flights to and from Atlanta's airport on Wednesday have been canceled.

The total of canceled flights at Hartsfield Jackson-Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday -- 1,609 -- led the nation's airports, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

Officials at Atlanta's airport, which is Delta Air Lines' main hub, have said they plan to keep it open, with some key employees spending the night in the terminal.

In Charlotte, N.C., about half of all inbound and outbound flights for Wednesday -- a total of 727 flights -- have been cancelled, FlightAware reported. Charlotte is a major hub for US Airways.

