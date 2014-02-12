UPDATE: Interstate 24 now open after morning accidents

UPDATE: Interstate 24 is has now been re-opened after this morning's string of accidents.



PREVIOUS STORY: Several accidents, compounded by snow conditions, kept rescue workers and law enforcement officials busy Wednesday morning on Interstate 24.

A Rhea County Sheriff's deputy has told Channel 3 that a vehicle has crashed into tractor trailer on I-24 eastbound near the state line Wednesday morning, erupting into fire.



The accident, near Mile Marker 166 in Marion County, has blocked the left lane of east bound I-24 closed, and will have an impact on travelers in both directions.



There's currently no word on the condition of ether vehicle's occupants, but rescue crews are on the scene.



Channel 3 has a crew enroute and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.