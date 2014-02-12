Follow WRCB on twitter for the latest news - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Follow WRCB on twitter for the latest news

Posted: Updated:

Follow WRCB on twitter for the latest news on the winter storm.

Channel 3 has crews all over the Tennessee Valley, working to bring you the latest news on weather and traffic.

Twitter gives you real-time updates, 140 characters at a time and works great on smartphones and tablets.

WRCB has several twitter accounts for special areas of interest:

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.