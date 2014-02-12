UPDATE: TDOT continues to salt, plow roads statewide

The snow didn't stop this 3-year-old in Ooltewah!

UPDATE 1:15 PM: The winter storm forced some cities to close roads as a safety precaution for motorists. Officials urge residents in ALL areas to stay off the roads if possible.

BLEDSOE COUNTY

Roads are clear. Crews are plowing shoulders.



BRADLEY COUNTY

State routes are mostly snow covered. Crews are plowing shoulders.

CATOOSA COUNTY

Residents are urged to stay OFF the roads if possible.



DADE COUNTY

DEBRIS: US HWY 11 SOUTH SB @ CLOVERDALE RD Tree or Branches. All lanes blocked.

ICE: SR 11 Both Directions @ WAWONA DR. 1 lane blocked

DEBRIS: I-59 SB AT MM 16 Debris - Tree or Branches. 1 lane blocked

DEBRIS: SR 189 SB @ MM 1 Tree or Branches. 1 lane blocked

The sheriff's office says there are slick spots on secondary roads that continue to worsen.

GRUNDY COUNTY

Roads are Clear Crews are Plowing Shoulders.

HAMILTON COUNTY

I-24- Interstate lanes are clear and wet. Crews are plowing shoulders.



I-75- Interstate lanes are clear and wet. Crews are plowing shoulders.



State routes are mostly snow covered. Crews are plowing roadways and shoulders.

10,000 block of Highway 58 lanes blocked due to a fallen tree.

Boy Scout Road @ Hampton Woods Circle tree down.

Boy Scout Road @ Banks a tree down.

Montlake Road is reported icy.

Middle Valley Road is reported icy.

Montlake Road and Hot Water Road accessing Mowbray mountain are closed.

MARION COUNTY

ICE AND SNOW: I-24 between MONTEAGLE-SEWANEE and MM126 in Coffee Co. Motorists advised to use caution on this roadway

Crews are salting & plowing snow on SR111.



MCMINN COUNTY

State routes are mostly snow covered. Crews are plowing shoulders.

MEIGS COUNTY

State routes are mostly snow covered. Crews are salting and plowing.

MURRAY COUNTY

ICE: SR 282 Both Directions @ ELIJAY MTN 1 lane blocked

DEBRIS: US 411 Both Directions S OF TN STATE LINE Tree or branches 1 lane blocked

Residents are urged to stay OFF the roads.



POLK COUNTY

Countywide patches of snow and ice. Motorists advised to use caution

State routes are mostly snow covered. Crews are plowing roadways and shoulders.

RHEA COUNTY

State routes are mostly snow covered. Crews are plowing roadways and shoulders.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY

EXTREMELY HAZARDOUS ROADS: SR 111 both directions between SCENIC OVERLOOK EXIT and SEQUATCHIE-VAN BUREN CO LINE

Roads Clear. Crews are Plowing Shoulders.

WALKER COUNTY

ICE: US 27 SB @ TN STATELINE. Right lane blocked

ICE: SR 193 NB NEAR HIGHWAY 341. Left lane blocked

DEBRIS: SR 136 WB @ BACK VALLEY RD Tree or Branches. All lanes blocked.

DEBRIS: SR 136 W Both Directions @ SOUTH MADDOX GAP. Tree or Branches. All lanes blocked.

DEBRIS: HWY 193 Both Directions AT MM 7.01 Tree or Branches. All lanes blocked.

DEBRIS: SR 201 Both Directions @ JOE ROBERTSON RD Tree or Branches. All lanes blocked.

DEBRIS: SR 151 Both Directions NEAR MM 10. Trees or branches All lanes blocked.

WHITFIELD COUNTY

No accidents being reported.



Dug Gap Battle Road is closed across Dug Gap Mtn. in Dalton

ICE: SR 52 Both Directions @ OLD GRADE RD Right lane blocked

DEBRIS: I-75 SB @ MM 336 Tree or Branches. Right lane blocked

