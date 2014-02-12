UPDATE: Overnight snow has piled up

More snow will fell across the Channel 3 area last night. The snow that fell earlier has changed over to a rain/snow/sleet mix. This has led to some melting of the snowfall. The change over back to snow started around sundown.

We will see a good chance for 3-5" of snow in the metro area. with 6-10" in the Blue Ridge mountains of our area. West of the Sequatchie river valley we should see 2-4" depending on elevation. As a matter of fact most of the higher amounts will be in the higher elevations where it will cool sooner. The snow should end sometime near midnight or after. Roads could become slick in some spots but temperatures will only be dropping into the upper 20's to near 30.

READ MORE | Closings and delays around the Tennessee Valley



Sunshine will return for Thursday and we should see temperatures rising into the low to mid 40's. On Friday another shot of light rain will end as flurries or light snow Friday night. Highs Friday should be near 43 with Saturday morning lows near 28. The weekend looks dry. Sunday highs will be near 50. Monday highs should be near 54. Tuesday will be warmer and in the upper 50's.

