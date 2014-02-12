Chattanooga City Council approves Hillocks Farm development

Chattanooga City Council unanimously voted to approve the largest commercial project for this city since the Hamilton Place Mall.



Tuesday night, council members boast the project that's now known as Hillocks Farm will boost the city and county's annual tax base by 2 million dollars.



The 190-acre, commercial, retail and apartment development will be built off Highway 153 at Boy Scout Road.



In the past, residents have voiced concerns about water runoff and traffic. But opposition has dwindled in the past two years.