Be prepared for the winter storm

As Georgia and Tennessee prepare for another major storm, it is important to be prepared whether you find yourself at home or on the road during this time.

Law enforcement and other emergency officials are asking motorists to stay off the roadways if at all possible. If you must be out on the roads:



Make sure your cell phone is fully charged (be sure to have a charging cable)

Check your car's battery to make sure it is properly charged

Fill your fuel tank before the winter storm arrives, keep at least 1/2 filled to avoid freezing gas lines



Check your tire pressure, make sure tires are properly inflated

Check your car's spare tire and make sure it is in the trunk and in good condition

Dress warm and keep additional blankets, food, and water in your vehicle. Consider adding an ice scraper, extra blanket, sand for traction and jumper cables.

If you do find yourself stranded here are some tips (provided by AAA) to help prolong the life of your cell phone battery.

Turn the phone off; only turn it on when you are expecting or making a call

If in an area with no reception, turn off the phone to prevent it from constantly searching for service (even with automatic power save features, it can take up to 30 minutes and it is depleting your battery)

Limit use of the vibrate function on your phone; use a ring tone as it uses less of the battery's power

Don't use extra features such as the Internet, WIFI, GPS, camera phone, and hands-free device; additionally limit use of the backlight or turn it off to prolong the battery

Before heading out you can check the road conditions by calling the following numbers.

AL 888-588-2848 WWW.DOT.STATE.AL.US

GA 888-635-8287 OR 511 IF IN GEORGIA

NC 877-511-4662

TN 877-244-0065 OR 511 IF IN TENNESSEE

For those of you staying home during this winter storm you should make sure you have the following items available should the power go out.

Flashlights

Radio

Blankets

If you lose power do not use alternate power and heating sources in the home or garage that may produce carbon monoxide.

Keep an eye on your neighbors especially the elderly.

Please keep in mind that during weather events like the one we are expecting will delay response times to emergency calls. In order to reach some locations EMS will rely on other response agencies for assistance with response and manpower.

Again emergency officials ask that you not venture out unless absolutely necessary.

