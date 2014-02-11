Tom Brokaw diagnosed with cancer, prognosis encouraging

In a personal note, NBC News Special Correspondent Tom Brokaw revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer and said he and his physicians are very encouraged with the progress he is making.

Brokaw, who has worked at NBC News since 1966, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer affecting blood cells in the bone marrow, in August at the Mayo Clinic. His doctors are optimistic about the outcome of the treatment he is receiving, and Brokaw said he remains "the luckiest guy I know."

Throughout the treatment, Brokaw has continued to work on NBC News projects, including a two-hour documentary on the assassination of JFK; appearances on "TODAY," "Nightly News with Brian Williams," "Meet the Press" and MSNBC. He is also contributing to NBC Sports coverage of the Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Here is his full personal statement released on Tuesday:

"With the exceptional support of my family, medical team and friends, I am very optimistic about the future and look forward to continuing my life, my work and adventures still to come."

"I remain the luckiest guy I know."

"I am very grateful for the interest in my condition but I also hope everyone understands I wish to keep this a private matter."