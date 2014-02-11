CBA Adds Chance for Anglers to Win $100,000

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - With the first tournament less than 2 weeks away, the Chattanooga Bass Association is getting geared up for its 37th consecutive Tournament Season. Organizers of the C.B.A. are expecting this season to be one of the best years in the long history of the organization.

The 2014 C.B.A. tournament season will be much the same format as in the past with some exciting new additions for anglers who will be participating in this year's trail.

With more than 20 major sponsors, and dozens of contributing sponsors, each monthly open tournament will still pay a guaranteed $2,000 first place. The Tow Boat U.S. Championship Classic will again have a 1st Place Prize of $10,000.

New for this year will be the chance for some lucky angler to win $100,000 cash sponsored by Tow Boat U.S. This prize will be awarded to an angler that catches the new Tennessee state record largemouth bass during the either the February or March C.B.A. tournament. To be eligible for this prize an angler must have a C.B.A. processing card and be a current Tow Boat U.S. member prior to the tournament event. The winner will also be subject a polygraph test.





Also new for the 2014 season is the opportunity for teams fishing the C.B.A. trail to qualify to compete in the Bassmaster Team Championship to be held in late fall of 2014. Following the team portion of Bassmaster Team Championship, the Top 3 pairs of fishermen will be split up and will compete individually, from separate boats, for a berth in the Bassmaster's Classic. That's right the Super Bowl of Bass Fishing.

The first event for the 2014 Season will be held February 22nd at Chester Frost Park.

All tournaments will be held out of Chester Frost Park, although fishing is permitted on Chickamauga, Nickajack, and Watts Bar Lakes.

The tournament is a boat weight tournament; which means anglers can fish solo, or with a partner… however only five (5) bass can be weighed in per boat.

The entry fee will be $120 per boat, including the "Big Fish Pot." Entry fee for anyone with a partner 16 years of age or younger will be $60.00.

To qualify for the 2014 Tow Boat U.S. Classic Championship anglers must purchase a C.B.A. processing card and fish at least 7 tournament months. Classic qualification will be based only on total points from seven months of the nine tournament months, a participant fishing more than seven tournament months will be awarded points from only their best seven months.

There will be two tournaments in the months of June, July, and August which will consist of a day tournament and a night tournament. Teams will only receive points from one tournament during these months. The remaining tournaments will be daytime events. Again, each open Point Tournament will pay a guaranteed $2,000.00 1st Place with all sponsor prizes awarded to places not finishing in the money.

The top 50 teams in points will receive free entry into the Classic; anyone that finishes outside of the top 50 teams that fished at least 7 of 9 tournament months can fish by paying a $240.00 classic entry fee.



CBA President Shane Frazier said, "With the tremendous support of our sponsors and new additions to our format, we are looking forward to 2014 being one of the best CBA tournament seasons ever."

There will be a kick-off meeting on Sunday, February 16th at Tow Boat U.S. in Harrison at 2:30EST. This is where anglers will purchase their processing cards for the entire season. It is very important for anglers to attend this meeting if possible as some great door prizes will be given away, and a rundown of the new formats and rule changes for the season. Tournament sign-ups will be at the regular sign up locations starting Monday, February 17th.

For more information, call 423-421-6022 or visit the CBA Web Page.