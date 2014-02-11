Snow means work for Walker County road crews, fun for others

Walker County saw its share of snow Tuesday, keeping road crews busy. Crews were out all day plowing the roads. While it is work for them, it is a day of fun for most folks.



For 10-year-old Makayla, there is only one right way to make a snowball.



"Make 'em big," she says.



She spent the morning with her brother and mom playing in the snow.



"It's perfect! It's really not that cold out here. And it's just perfect snow. So we're having fun," says Renee Huskey, Mikayla's mom.



It was also a day of adventure for 2-year-old Ava.



"This is really her first snow that's she's been able to get out and play in," says her mom, Stephanie Colbert.



Colbert says she has enjoyed the snowfall.



"I used to live up on Signal Mountain. So I used to get a little bit more than the valley. But now that I'm here I've kind of missed it. So, this is a nice surprise," she says.



Walker County road crews spent the day working hard to keep the roads clear.



"We're just concentrating on plowing right now since it's slushy. Holding off on the sand until later this evening," says county roads superintendent Rodney Parker.



Parker says the southern part of the county was hit the hardest and he has crews all over.



"Sometimes 14 trucks covering 450 square miles of road, it gets kind of hard. But we do the best we can," says Parker.



Parker says he is glad the snow is providing a day of fun, but for him it is all business.



"I can't build a snowman because I'm out here fighting it. It's alright as long as people can enjoy it. I know they like to see it but it makes long hours for us," says Parker.



Moving into the evening hours, road crews are asking that folks keep the roads clear so they treat them. Right now the main concern are freezing temperatures and more snow headed toward Northern Georgia.