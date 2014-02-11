Dalton police make arrest made in 2011 armed robberies

28-year-old Samantha King Sanford is in custody at the Whitfield County Jail after being arrested over the weekend on warrants from the Dalton Police Department.

Sanford has been wanted since the summer of 2011 in connection with a pair of armed robberies in Dalton. She was arrested by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office in a separate incident and transferred to Whitfield County on Monday.

Sanford was wanted in connection with a June 19th, 2011 incident at the McGhee Place Apartments at 775 McGhee Place. In the early morning hours, the victim was in his apartment when two men started banging on the back door and identifying themselves as the Sheriff's Office.

The victim refused to open the door, instead running out of the front door and around the side of the building where he was confronted by two men, one of whom was identified as then-29 year old Lavalis Sentell Ward. The other suspect was identified as then-28 year old Alexander Blake Austin.

Ward followed the victim into the apartment at gunpoint, while his accomplice waited outside. The victim told investigators went into a bedroom to get his sleeping daughter while he heard Ward go through his apartment. The victim told investigators that as he exited the apartment with his daughter, he was hit in the head with a gun.

Lavalis Ward was arrested July 8th, 2011 and charged with aggravated assault, forced entry burglary, impersonating a public officer, and kidnapping. Blake was also arrested and convicted. Sanford was a former roommate of the victim, and apparently also had a previous romantic relationship with the victim. Investigators believe that she conspired with Ward to set up the robbery.

Sanford was also wanted in connection with another armed robbery that happened in January 2010. In that incident, Sanford and the victim were walking along Hawthorne Street just before 8:00 pm on January 15th when a man later identified as Ramon Walker stopped them at knifepoint and robbed them.

Investigators later determined that Sanford was working with Walker and set the victim up to be robbed after determining how much money he had. Walker is in prison in Massachusetts on separate charges.

Sanford is being held on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, failure to appear, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, false imprisonment, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony.