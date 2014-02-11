Bob Corker urges Chattanooga VW workers to vote against UAW

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, saying "the whole world is watching," today urged Volkswagen employees to vote against the United Auto Workers in a three-day election that starts Wednesday.



"It's a Detroit-based organization. They're the largest shareholder of General Motors," he said at a news conference. "The key to their survival is to come down and organize plants in the Southeast. It's about money and it's about power."



Corker said the UAW discussion already is having a dampening impact on wooing new business to Tennessee.



If the UAW organizes the VW plant, it will hurt the standard of living of people in the state, he said.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.





