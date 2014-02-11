Bob Corker urges Chattanooga VW workers to vote against UAW - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bob Corker urges Chattanooga VW workers to vote against UAW

By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
U.S. Sen. Bob Corker meets with the media Tuesday. WRCBtv.com photo U.S. Sen. Bob Corker meets with the media Tuesday. WRCBtv.com photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, saying "the whole world is watching," today urged Volkswagen employees to vote against the United Auto Workers in a three-day election that starts Wednesday.

"It's a Detroit-based organization. They're the largest shareholder of General Motors," he said at a news conference. "The key to their survival is to come down and organize plants in the Southeast. It's about money and it's about power."

Corker said the UAW discussion already is having a dampening impact on wooing new business to Tennessee.

If the UAW organizes the VW plant, it will hurt the standard of living of people in the state, he said.

