Report: Tenn. below national average in AP scoring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A new report shows over the last decade more students are taking Advanced Placement courses in Tennessee.

But the College Board report released on Tuesday shows the state is below the national average of students in the class of 2013 who scored a 3 or higher on an AP exam. The national average was 20 percent, where Tennessee was 10 percent.

A 3, 4, or 5 are the scores typically accepted by colleges for credit and placement.

Over the past decade, the report said the number of students who graduate from high school having taken rigorous AP courses, like world history and physics, has nearly doubled.

The report also showed the improvement states have made over the last decade in students scoring a 3 or higher on an AP exam. Tennessee went from 7.7 percent in 2003 to 10.1 last year.

