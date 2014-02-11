Coca-Cola Bottling Co. eyes Olan Mills site for expansion

On the eve of celebrating 115 years in Chattanooga come July, the Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Co. may be interested in expanding its distribution facilities in the city, if it can find a piece of land that's suitable for the purpose.



Darren Hodges, vice president of the company since 2012, on Monday said the bottler is looking at "multiple sites" for the expansion, including the old Olan Mills compound off Highway 153.



And there are out-of-state contenders as well, he said.



The Olan Mills plant site on Shallowford Road near Highway 153 has been on the market since 2012 after the portrait studio business was sold to Lifetouch, a rival photography company, the year before.



