Athens Middle teacher Kevin Winters wins $25,000 Milken Award

Athens Middle School math teacher Kevin Winters was awarded $25,000 from the Milken Foundation at a surprise assembly Tuesday morning at the school. The award was presented by Tennessee Education Commissioner Kevin Huffman, along with National Institute for Excellence in Teaching representative Gary Stark.



Winters, known for building relationships and motivating students, is also a master teacher for TAP (the System for Teacher and Student Advancement). He works closely with principal Mike Simmons and other teachers to analyze student data and develop comprehensive school achievement plans that include educator evaluations and ongoing professional development.



Winters joins sixty Tennessee educators who have been recognized since the program began in 1992. Over the past 22 years, the program has awarded more than $1.5 million to Tennessee educators.



