UPDATE: Dalton Public works trying to stay ahead of the storm

Staying ahead of a winter storm is a challenge.

Benny Dunn, the Dalton Public Works Director tell's Channel 3 that the city pre-treated roads last night, starting at 8:00pm and ran until daylight, using four trucks.



Now, they are concentrating on major routes within the city. They are encountering a fair amount of snow, and are hoping for a break to continue their work.



There are eight plow trucks currently working in Dalton, in tandem with the four salt brine trucks treating roadways.



They've been working 12-hour shifts with their crews. They swapped one team, who got off at 8:00am to rest up for tonight's preparation work.



Dalton received fresh supplies as well, with 18 pallets of salt that arrived at 9:00am today. Crews will spread the 45,000 pounds of salt on the roads to help keep motorists safe during the storm.



Dunn tells Channel 3 that the main roads are passable and his crews feel good about the job they did for motorists.

And even though the snow-blanketed roads mean a day off for many, a steady stream of cars on Dalton's Walnut Avenue remind us: it can mean busy work for others.

"We're with Quality Lawn Care and we're out trying to drum up business today to remove snow from parking lots," said Michael Carns. "Business does depend on it and sooner they get their lots cleared, the sooner people will get to come pump gas or get something to eat," he said.

Carns said if he can't mow grass, he might as well clean parking lots. From fast food to gas stations, Carns has been contracted by multiple business owners to help clear the lots of snow.