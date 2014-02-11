Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by car - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by car

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car on Highway 58 Tuesday morning.

Police say Elizabeth Thomas tried to cross the 5500 block of Highway 58 on foot just before 7 a.m. A driver could not avoid her and hit Thomas.

Thomas was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No charges are pending on the driver.

 

