A rare "dire" warning from the National Weather Service

ATLANTA (AP) - In a rare dire warning, forecasters say a winter storm making its way to the region could be a "catastrophic event" across metro Atlanta and much of Georgia.

The National Weather Service's Tuesday warning says the storm could reach "historical proportions." Forecasters cite crippling snow and ice accumulations. As much as three-quarters of an inch of ice is forecast.

Forecaster Brian Hoeth says power outages could last for days, and winds with gusts up to 25 mph will exacerbate problems.

Aaron Strickland of Georgia Power says he's seen forecasts for this much ice in Atlanta but in 35 years with the utility hasn't seen it happen. Georgia Power is bringing in out-of-state crews to help.

Many residents are heeding advice to stay home. Schools are canceled, and Atlanta streets were largely empty during the morning commute.

