UPDATE: EPB Fi Phone service restored

UPDATE: A new release from EPB issued late Tuesday afternoon attributed the phone system outage to an employee mistake.

Phone service for some of our EPB Fiber Optics business and residential customers was restored after a brief outage this morning. It was a mistake caused by an employee working on the phone system. This error was quickly resolved, and EPB Fiber Optics is taking measures to ensure this mistake will not happen again. We apologize for any inconvenience this caused for our customers.

PREVIOUS STORY: EPB phone service is restored following a widespread outage Tuesday, according to EPB spokesperson John Pless.

EPB experienced some problems with the Fi Phone systems. Calls to their Support Line were unable to go through, and callers were given a "Call could not be completed" message.

Pless says several thousand customers were without phone service for about 30 minutes Tuesday morning due to an equipment malfunction.

Pless says all hosted phone solution customers, most business customers, and a number of residential customers were affected.

Service has now been restored. Officials are still working to determine what caused the equipment to malfunction.