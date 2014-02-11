18-wheeler wrecks, spills fuel on I-75 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

18-wheeler wrecks, spills fuel on I-75

A portion of I-75 in Ringgold is closed for an overturned tractor trailer.

The 18 wheeler overturned near mile marker 341 on I-75 southbound. The wreck caused fuel to spill on the roadway.

Highway patrol has traffic stopped near mile marker 348.

Commuters can expect delays as crews work to clean the fuel and wreck.

WRCB has a crew on the scene and is working to get more information.

